Today, March 10, the German government updated the list of military assistance that the country provided to Ukraine. The new package included, in particular, ammunition, reconnaissance UAVs, a rover, rifles, armored demining vehicles.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

So, the new package of military assistance for Ukraine from Germany included:

1 Warthog All Terrain Tracked Carrier (command vehicle) - 9 have already been transferred before this;

6,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition - 68,000 have already been transferred before this;

16 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts - 196 have already been transferred before this;

30 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones - 185 have already been transferred before this:

30 frequency range extensions for anti-drone devices - 40 have already been transferred before this;

2 WISENT 1 mine clearing tanks with spare parts - 32 have already been transferred before this;

11 mobile, remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems - 9 have already been transferred before this;

3 mine ploughs - 43 have already been transferred before this;

70 IR cameras - 330 have already been transferred before this;

24 outboard motors;

1 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms - 47.85 million have already been transferred before this;

680 MK 556 assault rifles - 305 have already been transferred before this;

50 HLR 338 precision rifles with 60,000 rounds of ammunition - 15 have already been transferred before this;

120 CR 308 rifles;

5,000 detonators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the country cannot transfer TAURUS missiles to Ukraine, since it is not a nuclear power, and this is the most powerful weapons system in Germany.

Meanwhile, EU High Representative Josep Borrell stressed that the European Union should pay more attention not only to the reconstruction of Ukraine, but also to how to prevent destruction. He stressed that the European Union should provide the country with more air defense equipment, in particular Patriot, which Ukraine had asked for, as well as ammunition.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the stocks of Germany’s own Patriot systems are almost exhausted. It is necessary to check the presence of all Patriot systems in Europe and the world.