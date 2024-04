Share:













British Foreign Secretary David Cameron's attempt to persuade Donald Trump to allow the United States Congress to provide Ukraine with USD 60 billion in military assistance was probably unsuccessful, since the Secretary himself could not even meet with Congressional Speaker Mike Johnson.

It is reported by The Guardian.

The publication writes that during a private dinner in Florida, Cameron urged Trump to recognize that it was in the US’s interest that russian dictator vladimir putin not be rewarded for seizing land from Ukraine.

He also insisted that prior to the NATO summit in Washington this July, plans will be developed for each NATO member to achieve or exceed the target defense spending. Cameron hoped Trump would signal a change of course, at least making it easier for him to meet Johnson.

The Guardian suggests Cameron's arguments were not convincing amid the ongoing power struggle inside the Republican party, as hardliners threaten to remove Johnson if he puts the aid package to Ukraine to a vote when Congress returns from a two-week vacation.

The Trump's campaign team said the issues discussed at the dinner were “the upcoming US and UK elections, policy matters specific to Brexit, the need for Nato countries to meet their defence-spending requirements and ending the killing in Ukraine”.

As Ukrainian News Agency previously reported, earlier today it became known that the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and UK Dmytro Kuleba and David Cameron coordinated steps to find additional Patriot air defense systems.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Ministers Stéphane Séjourné and UK David Cameron published a joint column urging Western allies to make more efforts to support Ukraine in its confrontation against russia.