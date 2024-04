World is watching us and will judge us. Cameron and Séjourné called on West to do more to help Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné and Great Britain's David Cameron published a joint column calling on Western allies to do more to support Ukraine in its standoff against russia.

This is stated in the text of Cameron and Séjourné's column on the website of The Telegraph.

The column of the heads of the foreign policy departments of France and Great Britain is dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the creation of the Entente - the military alliance of France, the United Kingdom and the russian Empire.

According to Cameron and Séjourné, London and Paris have an absolute understanding that Ukraine must win in the confrontation with russia.

"If Ukraine loses, we will all lose. If we don't support Ukraine now, it will cost us much more than if we fight back against putin," the authors of the column wrote.

They added that the world is actively watching Western countries - and will judge them if they fail to provide Ukraine with sufficient support for Kyiv in its confrontation with Moscow.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today it became known that the heads of foreign affairs of Ukraine and Great Britain, Dmytro Kuleba and David Cameron, coordinated steps to find additional Patriot air defense systems.

We also reported that in late March, France began preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include missiles for the SAMP/T air defense system, armored vehicles and ammunition.