Overnight into Wednesday, April 10, russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles of two types and Shaheds. Air defense forces destroyed 14 attack drones.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reports this on the Telegram channel.

"Overnight into April 10, 2024, the enemy attacked with 17 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from Cape Chauda, two Iskander-K cruise missiles, and one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea," the message reads.

According to Oleshchuk, 14 Shaheds were shot down in the Mykolayiv and Odesa Regions. Also, two rockets that russian troops were directing toward Odesa were destroyed.

"In addition, at around 8 p.m. on April 9, two Kh-59 guided air missiles, which the enemy used to attack Odesa, were destroyed," Oleshchuk said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the loss of personnel of the russian troops on April 8 increased by 850 to 449,250 people; Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 23 tanks, 45 armored fighting vehicles, and 30 artillery systems.

Meanwhile, on April 9, a total of 66 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the russian occupation army were recorded.