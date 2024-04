Share:













Overnight into April 10, the russian occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with drones. At dawn, they fired rockets, including ballistic missiles. The enemy's strike was aimed at the objects of critical transport and logistics infrastructure, and a power facility was damaged. Two employees of the transport company were injured.

This follows from a statement by Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

So, at first, the russians launched attack drones in the region, and the energy infrastructure was once again targeted. Air defense forces downed two Shaheds.

Already at dawn, around 5:30, the russian occupiers attacked Odesa with rockets and used ballistics.

"On the day Odesa was liberated from the fascist invaders, the russians hit the objects of critical and transport and logistics infrastructure. Currently, we know of two injured employees of the transport enterprise," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

In addition, an energy facility, a private house, and several cars were damaged.

"People were miraculously unharmed," Kiper added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Wednesday, April 10, russian troops attacked Ukraine with two types of missiles - Iskander-K and one Iskander-M ballistic missile, and Shaheds. Air defense forces destroyed 14 attack drones.