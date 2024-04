Share:













Copied



The Ministry of Defense is conducting an anonymous survey of citizens and enterprises of the defense industrial complex to assess corruption risks in their activities for the preparation of the anti-corruption program of the Ministry of Defense.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is conducting an anonymous survey of external interested parties with the aim of assessing corruption risks in its activities. Conducting such an assessment is one of the stages of preparation of the Anti-Corruption Program of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for 2025-2027," the message reads.

The working group on the assessment of corruption risks of the Ministry of Defense has developed a questionnaire for conducting a survey of citizens and legal entities, first of all, state enterprises and enterprises of the defense industrial complex, which have interacted, are interacting or in the future may interact with the defense department.

The Ministry of Defense notes that the survey will make it possible to develop effective steps to prevent corruption and systematically counter it.

The survey will run from April 10 to April 30, 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov approved the Ministry of Defense's action plan for the implementation of the adapted Annual National Cooperation Program with NATO for 2024, which, in particular, provides for the strengthening of civilian control over the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the improvement of the joint leadership of the state's defense forces and planning in the field of security and defense of Ukraine.

In April, the Ministry of Defense announced that it had engaged auditors from NATO member states for an internal audit.