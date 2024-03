Umierov approves plan of Defense Ministry regarding cooperation with NATO for 2024, which provides for strengt

The Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov approved the action plan of the Ministry of Defense for the implementation of the adapted Annual National Program of Cooperation with NATO for 2024, which, in particular, provides for the strengthening of civilian control over the Armed Forces of Ukraine, improvement of the joint leadership of the state defense forces, and planning in the field of security and defense of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the adapted Annual National Program of Ukraine-NATO Cooperation was developed to implement the agreements based on the results of the Vilnius NATO Summit, the key priority of the Program is reforming the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as the coordinator of the defense forces, must ensure systemic changes on the way to joining NATO. Therefore, the implementation of measures on the adapted Annual National Program of Cooperation with NATO is one of the priorities. The measures of the program, which were developed by the department, take into account the recommendations of NATO experts," Umierov said.

The agreed plan envisages more than 50 actions of the Ministry of Defense within the framework of 17 goals, which must be fulfilled during this year.

The main indicators of 2024, in particular, relate to:

elaboration of the Priority package of capabilities and the Initial list of requirements for interoperability with NATO;

making changes to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the strengthening of democratic civilian control over the Armed Forces of Ukraine, improvement of the joint leadership of the state defense forces and planning in the field of security and defense of Ukraine;

completion of the transformation of the command and control system in accordance with NATO principles and standards;

introduction of a new model of joint governance in the system of the Ministry of Defense;

ensuring the effective functioning of procurement agencies of the Ministry of Defense;

development of national documents based on NATO standards;

formation of the Ukraine-NATO Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC);

analysis of legislation in the field of security and defense for compliance with NATO regulatory documents.

"Maximum attention was paid to measurability and the process of monitoring the implementation of measures. At the same time, the document remains a flexible tool that is subject to annual review of priorities based on the dynamics of the security situation and related events," said Deputy Minister of Defense Stanislav Heyder.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the decision to invite Ukraine to NATO depends on two countries - Germany and the USA.

In January, Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed preparations for the next NATO summit in Washington (USA), from which Ukraine expects decisions that will bring its membership in the alliance closer.