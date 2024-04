Share:













The Ministry of Defense engaged auditors from member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) for an internal audit.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, for the first time during the existence of the department, a new coordinating advisory body for the Department of Internal Audit - the Audit Committee was created. The order on the creation of the body was signed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov," the message reads.

It is noted that the committee is one of the components of the new model of financial control reform in the Ministry of Defense, the committee includes certified internal auditors from NATO member states and Ukraine with many years of experience in providing internal audit services.

The Audit Committee is created for consultation and consideration of issues related to the implementation of internal audit activities, preparation of recommendations for improving its work in the Ministry of Defense, maintenance of public trust in the ministry as a state institution.

The Ministry of Defense notes that this committee will strengthen the function of internal audit, and at the same time will be a body that will develop its functionality.

"Creation of the Audit Committee is an opportunity to attract recognized foreign partners to work in the field of internal audit. The Ministry of Defense has invited experts to the committee who have the appropriate expertise, reputation, authority, skills and experience. The body will serve as a "safeguard" against political interference. Such a move speaks of our readiness to implement the highest international standards," said Deputy Minister of Defense Yurii Dzhyhyr.

The Audit Committee of the Ministry of Defense includes:

François Gautier - head of the External Oversight Service of the NATO headquarters (Brussels);

Joseph Ingignoli - Oversight Program Analyst/Evaluator, Office of the Inspector General, US Department of Defense;

John Cheshire - head of the internal audit company JC Audit Training Ltd (Oxford), a member of the International Institute of Internal Auditors;

Manfred van Kesteren - international expert on state internal financial control within the framework of the EU4PFM program in Ukraine;

Ruslana Rudnytska - Ukrainian expert on national and international projects under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the Accounting Chamber.

The Audit Committee also includes Deputy Minister of Defense Yurii Dzhyhyr and State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Liudmyla Darahan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov approved the Ministry of Defense's action plan for the implementation of the adapted Annual National Program of Cooperation with NATO for 2024, which, in particular, provides for the strengthening of civilian control over the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the improvement of the joint leadership of the state's defense forces and planning in the field of security and defense of Ukraine.