The russian missile ship "Serpukhov", which, according to the Defense Intelligence, was decommissioned in the Baltic, did not take part in the russian-Ukrainian war and, due to the loss of part of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, was considered for transfer to the Black Sea.

This was reported by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, on Radio Svoboda.

"Given the losses of the Black Sea Fleet, such scenarios of compensation are considered by the enemy," he said.

According to him, the fact that the ship burned out means that the ship remains afloat, but the modern technological equipment is disabled. It takes a long time to repair a ship.

"Transfer of ships is quite complicated. It is clear that Turkey does not let warships pass. There are other logistical ways, but they are complicated and long. In any case, the expansion of the actual theater of operations for the russian fleets is good news," Yusov said.

He added that there are no safe places for military facilities on the territory of the russian federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fire broke out in the Primorsky Krai of the russian federation on the multifunctional supply vessel "Katerina Velikaya" of the IBSV 10022 AH project. This ship was launched from the shipyard only three years ago and was considered the "pride" of the russian federation.

On February 14, the Defense Intelligence, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the big landing ship "Tsezar Kunikov" of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence reported that the ship's crew consists of 90 people. It was indicated that the big landing ship was carrying cargo from the city of Novorossiysk to the city of Sevastopol.