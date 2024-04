Share:













The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) spoke about the consequences of the drone attack on the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

This follows from a statement by the IAEA, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that there are currently no signs of damage to critical nuclear safety systems at the ZNPP site.

"After receiving information from the Zaporizhzhia NPP about the drone attacks, IAEA experts on site went to the three affected locations. They were able to confirm the physical impact of the drone explosions, including in one of the plant's six reactor buildings, which appeared to have been hit surveillance and communications equipment. While they were on the roof of the Unit 6 reactor, russian forces opened fire on what appeared to be an approaching drone. After that, an explosion rang out near the reactor building," the statement said.

The IAEA team reported observing drone debris at this and two other collision sites at the site.

On one of them, outside the lab, they saw bloodstains next to a damaged military vehicle, indicating at least one casualty.

"While the team has not yet found any structural damage to systems, structures, or components critical to nuclear safety or plant safety, they reported observing minor surface burning of the top of the roof of the reactor dome at Unit 6 and scratches on the concrete slab supporting the tanks for storage of primary water for refueling the reactor," the message says.

According to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, while the damage at Unit 6 did not compromise nuclear safety, it was a serious incident that could potentially undermine the integrity of the reactor's containment system.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 7, the IAEA informed that a drone detonated in the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.