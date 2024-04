Share:













The fire on the russian small missile ship "Serpukhov" was organized by representatives of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Hromadske reports this with reference to its sources.

Currently, the details of the Defense Intelligence special operation are unknown.

Another publication - RBC-Ukraine - wrote that "Serpukhov" was located in the Kaliningrad Oblast at the "Baltiysk" military base. Due to the fire, there is significant damage to the vessel.

What is known about the ship "Serpukhov"

"Serpukhov" is a small missile ship of project 21631 "Buyan-M". This is the fifth ship in this series. The ship was launched on April 7, 2015 at the Zelenodolsk Shipyard. It is 74 meters long, 11 meters wide, and 6.6 meters high. The “Serpukhov” ship is capable of carrying a variety of weapons, including Kalibr cruise missiles or Oniks supersonic anti-ship missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fire broke out in the Primorsky Krai of the russian federation on the multifunctional supply vessel "Katerina Velikaya" of the IBSV 10022 AH project. This ship was launched from the shipyard only three years ago and was considered the "pride" of the russian federation.

On February 14, the Defense Intelligence, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the big landing ship "Tsezar Kunikov" of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence reported that the ship's crew consists of 90 people. It was indicated that the big landing ship was carrying cargo from the city of Novorossiysk to the city of Sevastopol.