Air Force assess missile potential of russia and tell how enemy using new reserves

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the aggressor state of russia has quite a lot of missiles left. In addition, the enemy is using missiles already produced during a full-scale invasion and testing them in combat conditions, as well as testing Ukrainian air defense.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon.

"The russians have quite a lot of missiles left. As we know, according to the Defense Intelligence, there are almost 1,000 of them left. And the enemy is constantly using new and new missiles. That is, their stock is already quite significantly exhausted. We can see this even from the analysis of those missiles that recently used by the enemy. For example, when it used Zircon," he informed.

Yevlash said that the Kyiv Expert Research Center established that the missile was quite new, that is, it was already produced during the full-scale invasion.

"In particular, we see that they accumulate the stock for a certain period of time and then use it. That is, we see that they do not have much time - they just made this missile and immediately launch it into battle," the spokesman said.

According to him, the russians use and test missiles in combat conditions.

"As we can see, they are testing our air defense, they are testing their missiles, including others - and North Korean ones were used on our territory. Therefore, one of the functions of such strikes is reconnaissance," Yevlash concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation used recently manufactured missiles during the massive strikes on Ukraine's energy sector.

Earlier, the Air Force said that the russian occupiers had taken a break from massive missile attacks and were accumulating resources for repeated large-scale attacks.