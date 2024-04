Share:













The russian occupiers have taken a break from massive missile attacks and are accumulating resources for repeated large-scale attacks.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon.

"Of course, we do not exclude powerful massive attacks from the enemy, because now we see that the enemy has a certain break. It studies our situation, where exactly the air defense is located, uses the folds of the terrain, riverbeds, where it can move unnoticed for our forces," he said.

The spokesman admits that the russians are stockpiling resources for possible massive attacks in the future. He emphasized that the Air Force is ready to repel enemy attacks.

"The enemy is accumulating its resources for further massive attacks after preparation, reconnaissance and analysis of the actions it is currently carrying out. We are ready to repel (attacks, - ed.), reloading, moving," Yevlash emphasized.

It will be recalled that earlier the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, reported that four children in Dnipro were lightly injured by glass fragments when they were running for shelter.

The occupiers launched a missile attack on Dnipro on April 2 at 04:42 p.m. According to the military, an Kh-59 missile was fired in the direction of the regional center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih of the Dnipropetrovsk Region. As a result of the missile strike, a forest strip caught fire.

And a few hours before that, the Ukrainian military shot down a russian Kh-59 missile that the occupiers fired in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.