The army of the aggressor country, the russian federation, during the massive strikes on Ukraine's energy sector, used missiles that were manufactured recently. One or two more attacks are possible in the coming weeks.

Andrii Cherniak, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this, the Financial Times reports.

"We expected an attack at the beginning of winter, but now we see that the missiles they used are newly manufactured," he said.

According to Cherniak, russia has enough missiles for one or two more major attacks in the coming weeks.

At the same time, he noted that russia continues to use drones in large numbers as a cheaper way to hit parts of the power system, such as transformers.

We will remind you that near Odesa, the russian Shahed hit a logistics and transport facility.

