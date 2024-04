AFU denies russians' claims that they are allegedly on outskirts of Chasiv Yar

Heavy fighting continues on the eastern outskirt of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region, but the information that russian troops have entrenched in the suburbs is not true.

Andrii Zadubinnyi, the spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), said this in a comment to the Reuters agency.

"The situation there is very difficult, the fighting continues, but they (the occupiers, ed.) are not there. Don't believe the russian reports," the agency quoted Zadubinnyi as saying.

Earlier today, the so-called "adviser" of the head of the occupation administration of the Donetsk Region, collaborator Yan Hahin told the russian mass media that the occupiers allegedly advanced in the direction of the suburb of Chasiv Yar.

Later, the collaborator stated in general that the russian units were allegedly able to gain a foothold in the buildings on the eastern outskirts of the city.

It will be recalled that on the night of April 5, the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState published a message in which it stated that russian troops managed to approach the outskirts of Chasiv Yar.

"The situation is difficult to the east of Chasiv Yar, because the russians went into the outermost houses. There were also assaults on high-rise buildings, but the enemy did not manage to gain a foothold there," OSINT analysts wrote.

Approximate front line in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region. Photo: deepstatemap.live

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine carried out an attack on the russian military airfield located in Morozovsk, Rostov Oblast.

As law enforcement sources told us, as a result of the attack, at least 6 aircraft of the occupiers were destroyed.