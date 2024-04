AFU did not allow russian troops to enter Chasiv Yar - Defense Forces

Defense forces did not allow russian troops to enter Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region.

This was reported by the commander of the Akhilles [Achilles] unmanned aerial systems of the 92nd separate assault brigade named after Ivan Sirko, Yurii Fedorenko.

"The situation in the area is difficult. The battalion of strike unmanned aerial systems "ACHILLES" of the 92nd separate assault brigade repelled another attack by the russian military in the area of Chasiv Yar," Fedorenko clarified.

According to Fedorenko, the unit broke the record - in one day, 10 units of russian equipment were completely destroyed:

five airborne combat vehicle;

four infantry fighting vehicles;

one Buggy;

three russian soldiers were wounded, two were killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier today [April 5] the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), Andrii Zadubinnyi, said that russian troops had not entrenched themselves on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar.

Units of the russian army could not gain a foothold on the eastern outskirts of the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region. During the past two days, they managed to get close to the residential buildings.