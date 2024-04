Air defense units destroyed 28 Shaheds out of 32 and 3 cruise missiles last night - AFU Air Force

Overnight into April 6, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed-type attack UAVs, as well as six missiles of various types. Air defense shot down two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile and 28 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

The enemy used three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod Oblast, two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft from the Saratov Oblast, and one Kalibr cruise missile from the Black Sea.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile and 28 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.