An unknown unmanned aerial vehicle allegedly attacked a security forces base in the north of unrecognized Transnistria (PMR).

It was reported by the so-called "ministry of state security" of the unrecognized republic.

It is alleged that a kamikaze drone attacked the territory of a base of local security forces six kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

"The target was a radar station that suffered minor damage, there are no casualties," it said.

A video was posted on local Telegram channels, which is said to show the moment the kamikaze drone attacked.

In the video, you can see an object visually similar to an FPV drone, which makes characteristic sounds. At one point, it drops sharply, after which the sound of an explosion is heard. At this point, the video breaks off.

It is unclear where this video was filmed. It is also unclear from the video whether an explosion really occurred after the drone went down.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, 2024, the burned remains of a helicopter were shown in unrecognized Transnistria, they said that it was attacked by an unknown drone.

Recall that at the end of February this year, a congress of so-called "deputies" took place in Transnistria, according to the result of which they asked russia for help amid "pressure" from Moldova.