In the unrecognized “Transnistria” they showed the burned remains of a helicopter and said that this was the result of an unknown drone that flew into the territory of a military unit.

This is stated by russian propaganda sources with reference to local mass media.

The incident allegedly took place on the territory of a military unit in Tiraspol. It is claimed that there was an explosion and a fire caused by the hit of a kamikaze drone.

“Transnistria” still accused no one of the attack on the helicopter. No casualties were reported there.

The AFU did not comment on the incident.

Photos from the scene of the fire and a video where the drone is said to crash into the helicopter have been published.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the so-called MPs of the unrecognized Transnistria appealed to the aggressor country of russia with a request for protection in the conditions of "increasing pressure from Moldova."

On February 22, a number of Moldovan mass media reported that on February 28, the leadership of unrecognized Transnistria could allegedly apply to join the russian federation.

At the same time, on February 25, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the unrecognized republic would not apply to join the russian federation.