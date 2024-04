Western instructors may appear in Ukraine if they are provided with protection from air attacks - Simonyte

Military personnel of Western countries can be sent to Ukraine exclusively as instructors, provided they are properly protected from air attacks by russia.

The corresponding statement was made by the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte, her words are quoted by LRT Televizija.

According to Simonyte, now the Lithuanian military provides training for Armed Forces soldiers, but this happens in Lithuania and other Western countries.

She was asked whether Lithuanian instructors could train Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of Ukraine itself.

“Could they be trained in Ukraine? With proper air defence, it is certainly possible to manage these risks,” the prime minister said.

She added that if security was guaranteed, specialists could be sent to Ukraine to help Kyiv with cyber security, demining, and border protection.

Simonyte also explained that French President Emmanuel Macron's words about sending Western troops to Ukraine, which he made in late February, were misinterpreted.

The head of the Lithuanian government said that there are different ways for Western military countries to participate.

"I think what President Macron said, and what is key, is that we should not draw red lines for ourselves when on the other side we have a person who has no red lines and who has a nuclear threat and waves it every other day,” Simonyte said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, April 5, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said that the appearance of military of Western countries in Ukraine cannot be ruled out.

At the same time, the head of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry stressed that it was not about the participation of Western troops in hostilities against russia.

Recall that at the end of February 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Western countries are discussing the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine.