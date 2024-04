Share:













The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the bill on mobilization in the next plenary week on April 10-11.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We sent a preliminary agenda for the next plenary week (April 10-11). Of the laws, there are only three issues: mobilization (No. 10449); bill on amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses for violations of mobilization (No. 10379); bill on the mobilization of convicted persons (No. 11079-1)," he said.

He added that also these days it is planned to consider a number of bills on ratification.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence completed the consideration of 4269 amendments to the mobilization bill. The Committee had to consider Committee’s amendments and submit a bill for approval by the Rada in the second reading.

The National Security Council Committee removed the norm on the non-provision of consular services from the bill on mobilization and will offer to demobilize after 36 months of service, provided that they this includes 18 months at the front.

The National Security Committee kept in the mobilization bill the norm on non-conscription of men from 18 to 25 years old and supported the amendment on the exclusion from the bill on the mobilization of the norm on blocking the accounts of evaders and banning them from driving vehicles.