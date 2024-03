Rada National Security Committee to offer demobilization after 36 months of service, of which 18 months at the

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence is preparing an amendment that 18 months under combat orders for 36 months should be the basis for dismissal from military service.

A member of the committee, a MP from the European Solidarity faction Iryna Friz announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, a committee amendment is being prepared to consolidate a clear algorithm at the law level, which should provide not only for 36 months of continuous military service during martial law, but also for accounting criteria. In particular, 18 months under combat orders for 36 months should be the basis for release," she wrote.

Friz noted that the committee rejected the rule on the decision of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the issue of dismissal from military service and supported the version on dismissal by Decree of the President, who, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief according to the Constitution, should set the terms of dismissal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security Committee kept the norm on non-conscription of men from 18 to 25 years in the mobilization bill.