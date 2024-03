18-year-old men will not be mobilized. How military training will take place for those aged up to 25 years

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has retained the norm on non-conscription of men from 18 up to 25 years in the mobilization bill.

A member of the committee, an MP from the European Solidarity faction Iryna Friz announced this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The committee upheld the norm proposed by the MoD (Ministry of Defense) regarding non-conscription during martial law of persons 18-24 years old," she said.

According to the adopted version of the bill, men, at their own request, can choose the term of basic military service: during martial law 3 months, peacetime - 5 months.

The passage of basic military service provides for the receipt of a military accounting specialty and the transition from the status of a conscript to the status of a person liable for military service, with the subsequent possibility of being mobilized during martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence on Tuesday, March 12, began to review amendments to the bill on mobilization.

The National Security Committee supported the amendment to exclude from the bill on mobilization the norm on blocking the accounts of evaders and banning them from driving vehicles.