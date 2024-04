Share:













The aggressor country of russia has shelled the territory of Ukraine about 30,000 times in just three months, while about 60,000 shellings were recorded for the whole of last year.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Friday, April 5.

Russia attacks civilians and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, mostly using guided aerial bombs and attack drones. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the russian federation has damaged 217,000 objects in Ukraine. The police have already documented 116,000 war crimes committed by the russian occupiers.

"The terrorist country shelled the territory of Ukraine about 30,000 times in just 3 months. For comparison, about 66,000 shellings were recorded on the territory of Ukraine for the whole of last year," the report says.

According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksii Serheev, the largest number of killed and tortured Ukrainians was found in the Kyiv Region, where 714 people were killed by the hands of russian terrorists, and another 339 were killed as a result of explosions and mine detonations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 4, 65 combat clashes took place at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most of the enemy attacks in the Bakhmut and Novopavlivsk axes.

On March 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russian terrorists had used almost 190 missiles of various types, almost 140 Shaheds and almost 700 guided aerial bombs in Ukraine in a week.

Overnight into March 24, the russian occupation forces carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine.