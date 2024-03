Share:













Overnight into March 24, a number of Ukrainian cities, including the capital, came under attack from russian cruise missiles and Kamikaze drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 18 Kh-101 missiles and 25 Shahed drones.

This follows from a statement by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 43 air targets were destroyed: 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolayiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn and Lviv Regions," he wrote this on Telegram.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of March 23, the enemy did not send a single vessel on duty in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. The occupiers continue to keep missile carriers at their bases, but the threat of missile attacks remains high.

On Saturday, March 23, a total of 64 skirmishes were recorded on the russian-Ukrainian front; the enemy attacked the most in the Novopavlovsk direction, where the russians tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops 27 times.