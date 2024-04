Share:













Copied



Russia has destroyed 80% of Ukrainian thermal generation in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in an interview with the Estonian public broadcaster ERR, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia continues the energy terror - in recent weeks alone, the Russians have destroyed more than 6 gigawatts of our energy network capacity. These are both hydropower and coal power. They continue to hit our energy facilities with missiles, destroy transformers, generators. Unfortunately, in recent weeks, Russia has destroyed 80% of thermal generation," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DTEK energy holding lost 80% of generating capacity due to russian attacks on March 22 and 29.

On March 22, russia carried out one of the largest attacks on the power system of Ukraine, about 20 substations, power plants, in particular the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia) were hit.