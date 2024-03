Share:













Overnight into Friday, March 22, the aggressor country of the russian federation carried out the largest attack on the energy system of Ukraine in recent times. There are hits to generation facilities and distribution systems in various areas.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the enemy is currently carrying out the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy industry in recent times. The goal is not just to damage but to try again, like last year, to cause a large-scale failure of the country's energy system.

"Unfortunately, there have been hits and damage to power generation facilities, transmission, and distribution systems in various regions. In addition, one of the power transmission lines supplying the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been de-energized due to shelling," he said.

Halushchenko added that there are power outages in some regions. Energy workers are already working on restoring the electricity supply.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 22, the russian occupying forces struck Kharkiv more than 15 times. They aimed at energy facilities, as a result of which the city was actually completely without electricity.

Also, on the morning of Friday, March 22, russian invaders attacked Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power station — Dniprovska HEPP in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out at the station.