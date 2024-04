DTEK loses 80% of its generating capacity due to russian attacks in March

DTEK Energy Holding lost 80% of its generating capacity due to russian attacks on March 22 and 29.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"80% of the company's generating capacity has been lost. Five out of six of our TPPs have been seriously damaged. The situation is extremely difficult," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 29, three DTEK Energo thermal power plants were damaged as a result of russian shelling.

On March 22, russia carried out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine's energy system; about 20 substations and power plants were affected, including the Dnipro hydroelectric station (Zaporizhzhia).

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.