Russia hiding Black Sea Fleet ships in Novorossiysk Bay, blocking way to them with flooded barges - Navy

Share:













Copied



Russian troops hid the ships of their Black Sea Fleet at the base point of Novorossiysk, blocking the path to them with flooded barges.

The spokesman for the Naval Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk has reported this.

"This practice is not new, they did the same around the so-called Crimea bridge. They hang booms on them. In fact, this is used as such elements of protective structures," the military emphasized.

According to him, the russian federation resorted to the tactics of "flooding something somewhere" 10 years ago - during the capture of the Crimea. Then the occupiers drowned their own ships so that the Ukrainian would be blocked in the bay.

"As we can see, now they have actually closed at the base point of Novorossiysk. They closed the entrance to the harbor, stretched the same booms there, put barges and just sit on the base," the Navy spokesman said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, March 5, a russian patrol ship of Project 22160 Sergey Kotov was hit in Crimea. It was attacked by Mahura V5 naval drones and sustained three damages at once.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Sergey Kotov took part in the attack on the Zmiinyi Island along with the Moskva cruiser.

The Sergey Kotov ship was the newest ship of Project 22160, which consisted of four similar vessels. Now only one of them remains unscathed.