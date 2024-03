Share:













The russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov", which was attacked by Ukrainian intelligence officers at night, took part in the attack on the Zmiyinyi Island together with the cruiser "Moskva".

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reported this on Radio Svoboda.

"The Defense Intelligence in cooperation with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a brilliant operation, and "Sergey Kotov" was definitely destroyed this time. Why this time? Because it was not the first time it was hunted and there were already successful attacks, but it was able to recover after carrying out repair works," Yusov said.

He recalled that there were two attempts to attack the ship: one in July and the other in September last year.

Yusov also noted that the ship "Sergey Kotov" had previously participated in the attack on the Zmiyinyi Island, and it was also planned to place anti-aircraft missile complexes on it.

"There were plans to place anti-aircraft missile systems on the ship itself. And there have already been such attempts. The fewer such ships, the fewer anti-aircraft missile systems will be placed on them, which means more opportunities for the Ukrainian security and defense forces. Also "Sergey Kotov" is notable for the fact that it participated together with the cruiser "Moskva" to the Zmiyinyi Island, in fact, now it joined the same cruiser "Moskva," Yusov added.

Also, the representative of the Defense Intelligence said that the situation regarding the ship's crew is currently being established.

"There are killed and wounded. However, there is a possibility that part of the crew was able to evacuate. At least it is known about more than ten ambulances that were called by the enemy on the nearest part of the land. That is, the evacuation operation was still carried out," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Tuesday, March 5, the russian patrol ship project 22160 "Sergey Kotov" was hit in Crimea. It was attacked by Magura V5 naval drones and received three damages at once.

"Sergey Kotov" is a modular patrol ship of project 22160. It is one of the newest ships in the navy of the aggressor country of the russian federation. It was launched in 2021 and became the fourth ship in the series, joining the ranks of the Black Sea Fleet of russia.

The total displacement is 1,800 tons, the crew consists of 28 people, the sailing autonomy is up to 60 days. The cost of the sunken ship is about USD 65 million.

Corvette "Sergey Kotov" was introduced into the composition of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation on July 30, 2022, already after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thus, it is the newest of the ships affected during the war, informs journalist Andrii Tsaplienko.

The ship cost the russian budget USD 100 million. Kalibr missiles and other weapons could be installed on board.