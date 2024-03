Sergey Kotov was among newest russian ships. Only one similar ship left in russia

The Sergey Kotov ship was the newest ship of project 22160, which consisted of four similar vessels. Now only one of them remains unscathed.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Telegram.

The russian fleet has three more ships of the same project: Dmitriy Rogachev, Vasily Bykov and Pavel Derzhavin. Another ship is only being prepared to be launched. Three ships out of four suffered various damages. Only Dmitriy Rogachev remains intact.

The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security (SPRAVDI) said that Sergey Kotov was included in the Black Sea Fleet only in 2022.

It could launch the Kalibr cruise missiles with which russia shelled Ukraine.

The ship cost the russian budget USD 100 million. Kalibr missiles and other weapons could be installed on board.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, March 5, a russian patrol ship of project 22160 Sergey Kotov was hit in Crimea. It was attacked by Magura V5 naval drones and sustained three damages at once.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Sergey Kotov took part in the attack on the Zmiinyi Island along with the Moskva cruiser.