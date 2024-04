General Staff tells how many conscripts will be dismissed in April - May this year

About 7,000 servicemen of the conscription military service will be discharged to the reserve during April and May this year as part of the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the demobilization of conscripts.

It was reported by NV with reference to the response of the Main Directorate of Personnel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We inform you that according to the presidential decree <... > in April - May 2024, about 7,000 servicemen of the conscription military service will be discharged from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service," the document says.

Release to the reserve is carried out as part of Decree No. 149/2024 "On Dismissal to the Reserve of Servicemen of the Conscription Military Service."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2023, the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, appealed to the Ministry of Defense with a request to dismiss servicemen of the conscription military service.

Recall that before that, a petition was registered on the website of the Office of the President, the author of which proposed demobilizing conscripts. It collected the required number of signatures.

After that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to work out the issue of the release of conscripts.

We also reported that on February 26, 2024, the head of state signed a law on the release of the servicemen of the conscription military service.