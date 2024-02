Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on the release of military conscripts to the reserve.

This is evidenced by the data on the card of bill No. 11035, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, military conscripts, whose term of military service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established terms, are discharged from military service to the reserve within the terms determined by the presidential decree.

Conscripts cannot be called for military service during mobilization within twelve months of being discharged from military service to the reserve unless they have expressed a desire to continue military service.

The explanatory note states that the implementation of the bill will provide an opportunity to release to the reserve military personnel who have served the established terms of military service.

For the dismissal of conscripts, the President must also issue a decree.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Main Scientific and Expert Directorate of the Administration of the Verkhovna Rada believes that the basic military service proposed in the mobilization bill practically does not differ inherently from military service.

On December 26, 2023, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appealed to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with a request to dismiss conscripts, since now they are no longer needed.