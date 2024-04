Share:













Copied



The Ukrainian military-industrial complex manufactures 8 Bohdana self-propelled artillery units per month.

It is reported by The New York Times.

In particular, the publication recalled that at the time of the full-scale invasion of russia, Ukraine had one such installation. It is capable of firing NATO-caliber projectiles.

“Now, Ukraine’s arms industry is building eight of the self-propelled Bohdana artillery systems each month, and although officials will not say how many they’ve made in total, the increased output signals a potential boom in the country’s domestic weapons production,” the material says.

At the same time, russia is already quadrupling weapons production in round-the-clock operations.

The publication also read the documents of the Ukrainian government, which say that over the past year, Ukrainian defense enterprises have built three times more armored vehicles than they produced before the war, and quadrupled the production of anti-tank missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last year the President said that Ukraine reached the production of six 155 mm caliber Bohdana self-propelled artillery installations per month.

In January, then Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said that the Ukrainian 155 mm caliber Bohdana self-propelled artillery passed a successful test on the battlefield.