Ukraine has reached the production of six Bohdana self-propelled artillery units of 155 mm caliber per month.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel talking about a conference call, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They give results and efforts to increase their own production. For the first time, we have reached the indicator of six Bohdanas per month. And we are already seeing how to increase it more," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine, according to agreements with international partners, received scarce missiles to existing air defense systems and new, modern anti-aircraft systems.

The President also said that he received intelligence reports and reports from the front on defensive battles in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions and active actions in the south.

Zelenskyy added that the "grain corridor" is continuing to work, it has already exceeded the mark of 7 million tons of cargo.

In addition, he said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are implementing a plan to repel the enemy's ability and desire to terrorize Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January then the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said that the Ukrainian self-propelled artillery Bohdana of 155 mm caliber passed a successful test on the battlefield.