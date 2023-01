Ukrainian 155-mm Bohdana self-propelled howitzer successfully tested on the battlefield. Defense Minister Oleksiш Reznikov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One such artillery system was successfully tested on the battlefield. The Ministry of Defense financed the new artillery systems as early as the spring of 2022. Western-made tanks, which will arrive in a few months, will be supported at the front by Ukrainian - in all senses of the word - artillery," he wrote.

The minister noted that in 2023, the maximum amount of funds will be directed to Ukrainian manufacturers, this applies to all components - from uniforms, shoes, body armor and UAVs to heavy weapons and ammunition.

Reznikov emphasized that Ukraine should be as independent as possible in all components of defense provision, where possible, this makes the country a desirable partner, therefore the Ministry of Defense will increase efforts in the context of stimulating Ukrainian manufacturers.

He promised to present the first results of the UAV movement soon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the new heavy self-propelled howitzer is the first domestic weapons system of the NATO standard. It has a NATO caliber of 155 mm, instead of the Soviet 152, which is used in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In December 2019, the equipment was tested at the training ground near Dnipro.

In December 2022, the Verkhovna Rada ratified an agreement with Turkey on cooperation in the field of high technologies, aviation and space industries, which will allow the construction of a factory for the production and maintenance of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine.