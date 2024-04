Share:













Overnight into April 2, an explosion occurred at a power plant in occupied Sevastopol. It was carried out by representatives of Ukrainian military intelligence.

This was reported to Suspilne.Crimea by sources in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The source claims that the power substation was put out of order by representatives of the Defense Intelligence. They did not provide other details.

According to local residents, they heard explosions, after which the lights went out in their houses.

At the same time, the occupation governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that there was no light due to a technological malfunction at the district substation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian factory for the assembly of Shahed attack drones was attacked by drones. Production is located a thousand kilometers from Ukraine in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The Taneco oil refinery is one of the largest and newest in the aggressor state of russia. Ukraine's attack on it became one of the deepest attacks by Ukrainian drones on the territory of the russian federation.

Later, it became clear that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense are standing behind new drone attacks on oil refineries in russian Tatarstan.