A fragment of an Kh-101 cruise missile fell in the middle of a field in the Saratov Oblst. Remnants of ammunition.

This was reported by Astra online publication.

Pictures of the wreckage were published by some local Telegram channels and declared that it was a "downed Ukrainian drone". However, more serious media denied that parts of the Kh-101 missile were found in a field on the territory of the city of Krasnoarmeysk, Saratov Oblast, at 7 am on March 31.

The day before, the russian army attacked Ukraine several times, including with Kh-101 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of 2024, the russians have used more than 180 means of destruction in the direction of Kyiv.

The russian army has a lot of guided aerial bombs weighing 1,500 kg. With these weapons, the occupiers are trying to exhaust Ukrainian air defense. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon.

On March 27, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the russian occupation forces used an aerial bomb to attack Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, there were killed and wounded.