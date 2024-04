Share:













Since the beginning of 2024, the russians have used more than 180 means of destruction in the direction of Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From January 01, 2024 to April 01, 2024, the enemy used more than 180 means of destruction in the direction of Kyiv," the message reads.

Of them:

5 units of 3M22 Zircon;

11 units of Kh-47M2 Kinzhal;

6 units of Iskander-M;

3 units of Kh-69;

1 unit of Kalibr;

113 units of Kh-101;

48 attack UAVs of the Shahed type.

Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, called on international partners to provide Ukraine with more means of air defense.

"I will always appeal to our international partners - we need weapons! We need air defense equipment. No one has ever withstood such a number and power of missile strikes in history. The democratic world must help close the sky over peaceful Ukrainian cities. More air defense equipment means more lives saved. And the closer we are to Victory!" he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 25, russian troops carried out a missile attack on Kyiv, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed two ballistic missiles that the aggressor country of russia launched at the capital, as a result of this attack, 10 people were injured in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv.

After the attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian specialists became aware of the capabilities and real characteristics of the newest russian hypersonic missiles Zircon.