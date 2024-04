Share:













The russian army has a lot of guided aerial bombs weighing 1,500 kg. With these weapons, the occupiers are trying to exhaust Ukrainian air defense.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command, Illia Yevlash, on the air of the telethon.

"There are many such bombs in russia. They are trying to exhaust our air defense system. Our main task is to fight directly with the carriers, which are the Su-34 and Su-33 aircraft," he emphasized.

According to him, such a bomb can completely destroy a nine-story panel house or an old "Khrushchevka" house. Yevlash emphasizes that the destruction of such aircraft requires operational and tactical skills and the skillful use of appropriate systems.

"The most important thing is that we need more Western systems. In this matter, we rely on our partners," the representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

It will be recalled that on March 27, the russian occupation forces for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion used an aerial bomb to attack Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, there were killed and wounded.

In addition, the russian federation dropped 16 times more aerial bombs on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024 than last year.