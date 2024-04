According to results of meeting with Zelenskyy they decided to increase production of projectiles for drones a

According to the results of the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they decided to increase the production of projectiles for drones and scale the complex control system of means of electronic warfare to the entire front.

Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with the military and government officials, we held an almost three-hour, as specific meeting as possible regarding drones. We updated and detailed the production plans for the current year for all types of drones: FPV, bombers, scouts, as well as long-range drones for special tasks," he said.

At the meeting, they discussed how to ensure the flexibility of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex to meet the constantly changing needs of the front.

"Our manufacturers must respond to them in a timely manner," the President noted.

Zelenskyy said that important decisions were made at the meeting regarding the simplification of the procurement procedure, the import of equipment, the increase in the production of shells for drones, and the training of operators.

He also noted, regarding the project to build a complex control system for EW means to protect Ukrainian soldiers and equipment from russian unmanned aerial vehicles, that the system is already being tested in separate directions and they plan to scale the project to the entire front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 5 billion for the purchase of drones.

In his traditional evening video address on March 15, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he expects the Cabinet of Ministers to establish mass production of more technological and long-range drones.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that in 2024, 1 million drones will be produced in Ukraine.