Employees of the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights visited the Zakhid-2 camp for russian prisoners of war (POWs).

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Recently, employees of our Office and representatives of the public visited Zakhid-2. The group of the NPM (National Preventive Mechanism) conducted a survey of russian prisoners of war: there were no complaints about the conditions of detention, torture, other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and punishment," he said.

Representatives of the Office of the Ombudsman visited the Zakhid-2 camp for russian prisoners of war. Photo: Telegram Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets

Lubinets reports that the requirements of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War are fully complied with in the camp, and all the rights of russian prisoners of war are ensured.

He noted that the russian prisoners of war in the Zakhid-2 camp during the operation of the camp from November 2023 made 314 phone calls to their relatives, and also sent more than 200 letters with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, Lubinets said that he and the Turkish delegation visited russian prisoners of war in the Zakhid-1 camp, where they made sure that they were observing all the norms of the Geneva Conventions.

In January, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 34 million to the Ministry of Justice for the repair of the Zakhid-2 detention camp for russian prisoners of war in the Vinnytsia Region.

In November 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 3.2 million to the Ministry of Justice for the repurposing of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi penal colony in the Vinnytsia Region into a camp for prisoners of war (Zakhid-2 camp).

In Ukraine, the first camp for russian prisoners of war Zakhid-1 appeared in May 2022, it is located on the basis of a penal colony in the Lviv Region.