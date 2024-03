Share:













The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and the Turkish delegation visited russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.

Lubinets wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the third day we are working together with the Chief Ombudsman of Turkiye Seref Malkoc and the Ombudsman of Turkiye Sadettin Kalkan in Ukraine. As part of this, we visited the Zakhid-1 camp, in which russian servicemen are located," he said.

Lubinets noted that while in the institution, representatives of Turkiye made sure that russians were held in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

So, according to him, the camp approved a daily routine, it provides for an eight-hour sleep of prisoners of war, name checks, three meals a day, labor, religious, intellectual and physical activities.

On the territory of the institution there is a shop, a church, a stadium, a library, a room for watching TV shows, russian prisoners of war can contact their relatives using IP telephony.

Lubinets stressed that Ukraine freely provides access to international organizations and partners to russian prisoners of war and insists that the international community should be able to get to the places of detention of Ukrainian prisoners in russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 34 million to the Ministry of Justice for the repair of the camp for the detention of russian prisoners of war Zakhid-2 in the Vinnytsia Region.

In November 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 3.2 million to the Ministry of Justice for repurposing the Mohyliv-Podilska penal colony in the Vinnytsia Region for a prison camp (Zakhid-2 camp).

The first camp for the detention of russian prisoners of war in Ukraine Zakhid-1 appeared in May 2022, it is located on the basis of a penal colony in the Lviv Region.