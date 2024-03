Share:













The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that volunteer formations in the russian federation are beneficial for Ukraine, since they distracted russian forces to their own border lines. In addition, he noted that these formations "will still play a role."

Budanov said this in the telethon.

"Russia is compacting, strengthening its border regions. First of all, this applies to the Belgorod Region and part of the Kursk Region, because for the second year in a row they felt and realized that their defense of these border regions is not as strong as it seems to them," he said.

Budanov, regarding the activities of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), the Siberian Battalion, and other volunteer formations of the russian federation, noted that they are fighting for their state. At the same time, "they succeed somewhat, they fail somewhat, but they do not abandon their work."

"When the situation changes more at the front, I think it will become easier for them to move on and achieve their goal. As of now, it is very beneficial for us that they were able to stretch the group, divert forces at the front to the defense of their border lines," he said.

"When the change starts radically, and Russia is forced to withdraw, to retreat, they will also do their job," the head of the Defense Intelligence said.

When asked by a journalist how great are the chances that russian volunteers will reach moscow, the head of the Defense Intelligence said that now they cannot do this.

"Now they can't get to Moscow, unfortunately, with weapons in their hands - I'm sure of that. But over time, when the situation will allow it, they will still play a role," Budanov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 12, representatives of the russian volunteer units - Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Siberian Battalion - announced a new raid on the territory of the russian federation.

After that, russian volunteers from the Siberian Battalion and the Russian Volunteer Corps raised their flags on March 17 in the village of Kozinka, Belgorod Region, of the aggressor state of the russian federation.

On the same day, russian volunteers from the Siberian Battalion announced that they had taken control of the village of Gorkovsky, Belgorod Region, and entered the administration building there.