Energy Ministry urges authorities not to publish information about energy facilities

Ukrainians, government officials, local governments, public and private enterprises and media representatives are urged not to spread information about the state of the energy system amid massive attacks by russia.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the ministry calls for the following:

do not publicly voice (on TV channels and radio, in the media, social networks) detailed information on the consequences of strikes;

do not name specific objects of hits;

do not provide details about specific objects and references to the area where there were or were not hits of air attack equipment;

do not clarify the number of hits and places of hits;

do not provide information in specific figures and indicators regarding blackouts, power shortages, etc.

"The disclosure of such information is a very big threat, because hostile intelligence is actively working on open sources of information," the ministry notes.

Note that Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko was responsible for coordinating the organization of multi-level protection of energy facilities from russian attacks on the eve of winter. According to the minister, active protection of the power system provides air defense, which is now much more powerful than last year, and passive - "systems that we will not talk about."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, March 29, the russian occupiers hit the energy facilities of Ukraine.

The Air Defense Force defused 84 of the 99 air targets.

On March 29, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the aggressor state russia attacked energy infrastructure and civilian targets with missiles.