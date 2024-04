Share:













Ukraine survived the munitions crisis, that began in late 2023, thanks in part to its own production of drones of varying range and power and help from Western allies.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the CBS TV channel.

"We understand that we had almost empty remnants of our artillery, almost zero. I'm talking about shells in December. And this story with the law (on US aid - ed.), it goes with them, it started a long time ago, has been going since the fall, to be honest," he said.

The head of state said that in December there was an ammunition crisis in Ukraine, the situation was eased only by the fact that our country had started mass production of drones of various distances and powers a year before.

According to Zelenskyy, russian dictator vladimir putin took advantage of Ukraine's artillery famine and completely destroyed Avdiyivka. The Defense Forces had nothing to hold the city.

"There was no strength to hold it. Then we were helped by our partners, both the US and European partners, with missiles for air defense, and we got through the winter. This is a great help, we are grateful for it. If it were not for our partners, this winter would have been very difficult for us," the President summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine expects to receive projectiles purchased as part of the Czech initiative in April.

We will remind, on March 22, Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk said that already in April, Ukraine will significantly improve the difference in the ratio of ammunition with russia.