Currently, the ratio of ammunition of Ukraine with russia is 1:7 in favor of the enemy, in a month or two this difference will be significantly reduced.

Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, unfortunately, there is such a ratio, it is really 1 to 7 in favor of the enemy, but thanks to the initiative of the European Union, the Czech initiative and thanks to aid packages from other partner countries, I think that in a month or two this difference will be significantly reduced, there will not be such a large ratio in favor of the russian federation," he said.

Havryliuk emphasized that Ukraine cannot and does not seek to compete with russia in the number of shells, tanks, or soldiers, but is looking for technological and innovative solutions to gain a technological advantage on the battlefield over the enemy.

He noted that the ammunition that is and will be provided to the Ukrainian military is used with greater efficiency thanks to the best attack systems provided by partners and the highly qualified training of Ukrainian gunners.

"Nowadays, the winner on the battlefield is the one whose projectiles have a longer range and better accuracy," the deputy minister emphasized.

He also noted that over the past two years, the production of ammunition and mortar mines in Ukraine has increased many times, Ukraine currently produces almost the entire range of artillery ammunition, 155 mm ammunition is under development, the growth of production and scaling is taking good steps.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will be able to go on the offensive when the ratio of artillery use with russia is 1 to 1.5 or 1 to 3, and not 1 to 7 in favor of the russians, as it is now.