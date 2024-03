Share:













Already next month, Ukraine can receive the first batches of artillery ammunition, which were purchased from unnamed countries at the initiative of the Czech Republic.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, today at the meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, the issue of finding additional resources to the funds collected by the Czech Republic for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine was discussed.

"We will have them on the battlefield in the near future. This is important because we are interested in the speed, quality and timeliness of deliveries," Shmyhal said.

The head of government added that Kyiv expects to start delivering the first batches of ammunition next month.

Shmyhal also noted that the supply of ammunition is expected this year as part of the European initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine. This is a separate direction of military aid from the initiative of the Czech Republic.

It will be recalled that at the end of February, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that Prague managed to find countries that are ready to sell about 800,000 artillery shells of various types with subsequent delivery to Ukraine.

Then the Czech Republic announced the creation of an initiative to collect the funds necessary for the purchase and transportation of shells to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel announced the completion of fundraising for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.

At the same time, on March 13, the Czech government announced that Prague expects to start supplying ammunition to Ukraine in June this year.