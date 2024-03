Poland may soon sign agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees - Shmyhal

Share:













Copied



Poland may soon sign an agreement with Ukraine on security guarantees.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on the air of the telethon.

So, Shmyhal said that today he and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed the prospect of signing an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

"In the near future, we expect such a document to be approved and signed by the presidents of Ukraine and Poland," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, the leaders of the G7 states (the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) agreed on a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. It was a step towards concluding bilateral security agreements.

And in January, it became known that Poland also signed the Joint Declaration of the leaders of the G7 states on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine and Greece began preparing a bilateral agreement on security cooperation.