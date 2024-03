Share:













Copied



Ukraine has asked Poland to ensure a free passage of fuel through the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a joint statement with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw following intergovernmental consultations, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We asked for a free passage across the border not only for ammunition and humanitarian assistance, but also for fuel. This is important because it directly concerns national security issues. Today, this issue was also discussed with Mr. Prime Minister. An important element. And, of course, I hope that this in principle will lead to the unblocking of the border," he said.

He also noted positively that Poland has introduced checkpoints at the border and adjacent routes to the list of critical infrastructure facilities and added that Ukraine has done the same.

Shmyhal added that during the war these are important steps and they are not symbolic, but very practical.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, March 28, Shmyhal is on a visit to Poland for negotiations on weapons, the situation at the border, the development of trade and infrastructure.

Following negotiations with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Shmyhal said that progress is being made to unblock the Ukrainian-Polish border, as well as to resolve all critical issues that lead to such blockades.

In early March, Shmyhal said that the situation on the border with Poland was controlled, no cases of blocking the delivery of weapons, military equipment and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on the border with Poland were recorded.